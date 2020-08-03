Three North Lamar ISD staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting Superintendent Kelli Stewart to issue the following statement:
"Three staff members at North Lamar ISD have tested positive for Covid-19. Consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, we are currently cleaning all high touch surface areas throughout our facilities. The conditions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic are continually evolving, and we will continue to follow our Safe Return-To-School procedures. For more information regarding our Re-Entry Plan, please refer to our website at www.northlamar.net."
