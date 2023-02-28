CLARKSVILLE — Red River County got a clean bill of fiscal health Monday during a meeting in the County Annex building.
“Your financials are strong,” said CPA Lanny Walker of the CPA firm of Arnold, Walker, Arnold & Co. “Everything is in good order. Its amazing how far the county has come in getting the fund balances back up.”
County Auditor Camille Hines asked Walker how long could the county operate in a scenario of no funds coming in and Walker told her, if necessary, the county could run for one year on the current balances.
He told them that was well over the three months that is recommended county governments always have on hand.
He also told the commissioners that there was still $1.9 million left in the American Rescue Act funds that must be spent to certain specifications.
The commissioners voted to accept the audit report.
They also voted to abandon the Red River County Subdivision Regulations since there is no system to enforce the regulations mentioned in the document. County Judge Robert Bridges mentioned that the county could do without the document as Lamar County does.
Commissions voted to enter lease agreements for election equipment with the cities of Bogata and Detroit, and with the school districts of Avery, Clarksville and Detroit.
The commission also voted to allow Precinct 4 Commissioner Bruce Emery to buy a used truck for his precinct office.
The panel also voted to hold the Annual Red River County Tire Cleanup day on April 22, which is the same day as the City of Clarksville will hold its cleanup.
The commissioners also allowed the County Jail to enter into an interlocal agreement with the Sabine Valley MHMR-Community Health Care.
The commissioners voted to seek proposals for administrative services for the TDHCA HOME program.
