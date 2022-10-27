Editor’s Note: Staff writer Sally Boswell is following the escapades of Paris native D.J. Pierce, who is also the alternate drag personality, “Shangela,” as he performs on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Check out her weekly updates on Thursdays.
This week’s “Dancing with the Stars” featured the music of Michael Bublé, and Paris native and actor/singer/drag performer D.J. Pierce kicked off the night’s competition with a Tango that earned him his highest scores yet and put him into fourth place on the leaderboard.
Bublé sat in as guest judge for the evening, and he performed on the live-streaming show on Disney+, which recalled the glamor of old Hollywood.
“I am so excited to see Michael Bublé and about the Hollywood theme,” said Pierce. “Growing up in Paris, Texas, I dreamed of going to Hollywood. As ‘Shangela,’ I have worked to get here, and I have it in me to win this. I am going to deliver this Tango.”
All in white and wearing a platinum-blonde wig, ‘Shangela’ and her dance partner opened the show and were given scores of nine by each judge, for a score of 45 out of 50 points.
“This dance was so full of content, your frame was good, this was your best dance of the season,” said head judge Len Goodman, who received a crispy fried chicken leg from the drag performer in recognition of his remarks the previous week about Shangela’s crisp footwork.
“That is absolutely what it takes to win this contest,” said another judge about the performance.
‘Shangela’ gave a shout out to her hometown and to fellow cast members from the HBO show “We’re Here!,” sitting in the audience, and told the host “I’m not stopping until we win this thing.”
‘Shangela’s’ score was surpassed only by internet stars Charlie D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio and reality TV star Gabby Windey.
At the final tally, actor Trevor Donovan and country singer Jesse James Decker were low scorers in the combined count of scores and audience votes.
Donovan was saved by the judges and Decker was eliminated, leaving nine couples to return next week for the Halloween show. That show will also feature a return after several years of the team dance round.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
