Clarksville man charged with aggravated sexual assault of child By Nic Huber nic.huber@theparisnews.com Jan 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Clarksville man is behind bars and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police overheard a person say they were molested by the man several years earlier. Adarian Jajuan Ivory, 24, of Clarksville, was held Saturday on a bond totaling $100,000 for a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.Multiple Paris police officers were dispatched to a welfare concern last year and overheard a person say they were molested five years earlier, according to a heavily-redacted affidavit.The person later reported to a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division that Ivory touched them before attempting to have intercourse multiple times, according to the affidavit.Ivory was arrested for the second-degree felony by Paris police at 4:46 p.m. Sunday at the Paris Police Department. He was booked into city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail. If convicted, Ivory faces a minimum sentence of five years and no more than life in prison. A conviction also carries a fine of up to $10,000 and requires lifetime registration as a sex offender. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adarian Jajuan Ivory Sexual Assault Criminal Law Crime Law Conviction Clarksville Police Jail Fine Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDevin Scott ElmoreCreed Dewayne SimpsonFREE TO READ: Fuel farm gains Lamar County approvalRobert Bunyan NewberryJohn Weldon KingFiling for three open Paris City Council positions begins Jan. 19Fidel (Fred) PlataClayton James CobbFREE TO READ: Paris delays action on payday loan ordinanceAnthony James Reuland II Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.