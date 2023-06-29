Social media naysayers took little time to knock reverse angle back-in parking in downtown Paris as soon as the city announced a July 7-19 trial period on the west side of the Plaza via its website and Facebook page a little more than a week ago in advance of a presentation to Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting.
More than 100 mostly negative comments appeared almost immediately on one particular site I often frequent even before city planners have had a chance to begin the study and to see the results. And, I’m sure there are others as well.
As with any new measures introduced in the downtown Plaza area in the past year or so, comments included such remarks as “ain’t happening,” “I think I’ll just stay home,” “all the businesses will have to shut down because people won’t drive down there” and more. But there were a couple remarks in support, including “way easier than parallel parking,” and “it would be safer pulling out of the parking spot.”
“We’re going to give another try in our downtown to improve safety,” City Planning and Development Director Andrew Mack said during a discussion-only presentation at Monday night’s council meeting. “We heard overwhelmingly as a part of the 90-day state stop sign study that we have a need for improving safety and reducing speeds in the downtown.”
When the replacement of traffic signals with four-way stop signs did not gain TxDOT approval last year after a trial period, city planners went to work to find alternative means. Late last summer, an outside consultant recommended reverse parking, suggested a trial period and TxDOT gave its blessings. It was not the first mention of back-in parking. A comprehensive downtown design study by the nationally known Toole Group in 2018 suggested the idea as well.
Just like Mack said, other cities around the country implemented reverse parking on some streets years ago, including Austin, Texas, Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Seattle, Washington, among others.
Like parallel parking, reverse angle parking will require traffic behind a parking vehicle to stop. The end result equates to slower traffic and “mission accomplished.” And for those not wishing to drive slower through the Plaza area, there are alternate routes through downtown via Graham and Pine Bluff streets to the north, and several other streets to the south. And for those wanting to shop downtown but not park, there are alternative lots nearby. As an added plus, hopefully, transport trucks and others will take Loop 286, which in the near future is to provide dedicated lanes for thru traffic using intersecting highways.
I’ll have to admit, since parallel parking has been introduced on the Plaza and joining streets, I’ve had to sharpen up my skills a bit. But even at my age, I’m up for the challenge, which is so much easier now with advanced backing technology in today’s vehicles. I’m still not going to try to parallel park on the left side of the street, but with this two-step back-in method I think I can manage just fine. I’ll give back up parking a try during the trial period and let you know what I think. The paper welcomes comments right here on our opinion page. Tell us what you think; but first give back up parking a try.
