MAR. 31 to APR. 4
Traffic Accident with Injury
Apr. 1
9:18 to 11:3a, 2200 N. Main St.
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
Mar. 31
12:19 to 12:31 p.m., 420 4th St. SW.
3:52 to 4 p.m., 420 4th St. SW.
Apr. 3
4:12 to 4:17 p.m., 37 Clarksville St.
Trash Fire
Apr. 1
11:46 to 11:52 a.m., 100 4th St. SW.
Grass/Brush Fire
Apr. 2
12:04 to 12:17 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
First Responders-Paris
Mar. 31
11:35 a.m., to 12:13 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:57 to 1:20 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
1:06 to 1:10 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
3:13 to 3:23 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
3:35 to 3:45 p.m., 1430 26th St. NE.
7:07 to 7:27 p.m., 845 S. Main St.
10:28 to 10:47 p.m., 2900 S. Church ST.
Apr. 1
3:51 to 4:08 a.m., 1330 Cope Drive.
5:54 to 6:16 a.m., 99 32nd St. NW.
8:17 to 8:36 a.m., 225 S. Collegiate Drive.
1:10 to 1:30 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
1:39 to 1:58 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
4:15 to 4:25 p.m., 1151 15th
St. NW.
Apr. 2
12:30 to 12:46 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
10:19 to 10:44 a.m., 2900 Stilljouse Road.
11:08 to 11:53 a.m., 831 W. austin St.
2:27 to 2:42 p.m., 2865 19th St. NW.
3:27 to 3:45 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:38 to 8:59 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
9:08 to 9:09 p.m., 4520 E. Welch Circle.
11:53 p.m., 12:13 a.m., 541 4th St. NW.
Apr. 3
6:54 to 7:17 a.m., 635 Polk St.
8:38 to 8:53 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
10:27 to 10:44 a.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
10:35 to 10:44 a.m., 085 34the St. SE.
12:29 to 12:56 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
1:17 to 1:34 p.m., 1005 17th St. SE.
1:27 to 1:42 p.m., 109 19th St. NW.
1:50 to 1:58 p.m., 595 Laurel Lane.
2:04 to 2:20 p.m., 2130 40th St. SE.
2:25 to 2:38 p.m., 3150 Clarksville st.
3:23 to 3:30 p.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
3;58 to 4:03 p.m., 116 11th St. NE.
10:02 to 10:18 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
11:09 to 11:37 p.m., 526 W. Kaufman St.
11:30 to 11:48 p.m., 1223 16th St. SE.
Apr. 4
12:49 to 1:11 a.m., 650 7th
St. SW.
1:54 to 2:12 a.m., 3440 Robin Road.
2:22 to 2:41 a.m., GrandAvenue.
3:14 to 3:33 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Mar. 31
7:31 to 7:48 p.m., 2800 Lamar Ave.
Apr. 1
8:56 to 9:01 a.m., 1825 FR 195.
9:18 to 9:30 a.m., 2700 3rd St. SE.
9:18 to 11:35 p.m., 2200 N.Main St.
Apr. 2
2:10 to 2:55 a.m., 3900 Lamar Ave.
2:30 to 2:58 p.m., 2910 Bonham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Mar. 31
2:09 to 3:53 p.m., 20th Street NE/Harrison Avenue.
5:25 to 5:33 p.m., 1800 W. Henderson St.
Apr. 2
7:44 to 7:52 p.m., 27th Street. NW/Graham Street.
Public Service
Apr. 1
10:25 to 10:38 a.m., 1025 29th St. SE.
8:02 to 8:17 p.m., 10:25 29th St. SE.
Apr. 3
2:05 to 2:36 a.m., 4520 E. Welch Circle.
12:46 to 12:55 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
3:16 to 3:29 p.m., 3355 E. Houston St.
Apr. 4
3:12 to 3:25 a.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
