FEB. 3 to FEB. 7
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Feb. 3
1:09 to 1:10 p.m., 690 47th St. SE.
Feb. 5
3:36 to 3:41 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
5:27 to 5:43 p.m., 920 Dickson Ave.
Feb. 6
7:29 to 7:38 a.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
10:24 to 10:42 a.m., 5010 Lamar Ave.
1:51 to 2:10 p.m., 1527 Margaret St.
Trash Fire
Feb. 3
1:05 to 1:25 p.m., 3440 Clement Road.
Feb. 6
1:10 to 1:29 p.m., 404 3rd St. SE.
Vehicle Fire
Feb. 7
3:33 to 4:45 a.m., 1816 Jackson Court.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 3
10:13 to 10:23 a.m., 2598 Clark Lane.
12:10 to 12:28 p.m., 1244 12th St. SE.
12:32 to 12:39 p.m., 5220 SE Loop 286.
1:48 to 1:57 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
1:58 to 2:32 p.m., 14th St. NW/W. Cherry St.
4:07 to 4:28 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Feb. 4
1:42 to 2:03 a.m., 209 29th St. NW.
3:06 to 3:23 a.m., 327 16th St. SE.
8:11 to 8:26 a.m., 2685 Lamar AVe.
8:46 to 9:15 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:59 to 3:09 p.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
3:10 to 3:35 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
4:08 to 4:24 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
4:54 to 5:12 p.m., 3120 NE Loop 286.
9:04 to 9:23 p.m., 2010 Hubbard St.
9:38 to 9:58 p.m., 500 NE Loop 286.
Feb. 5
1:47 to 2:03 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:56 to 2:17 a.m., Lamar Avenue.
12:10 to 12:25 p.m., 4055 SE. Loop 286.
2:07 to 2:23 p.m., 1237 Bonham St.
2:19 to 2:40 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
2:52 to 3:10 p.m., 150 47th
St. SE.
5:15 to 5:30 p.m., 3420 Pine Bluff St.
6:36 to 6:49 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:39 to 9:51 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.
11:44 p.m., to 12:06 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Feb. 6
3:38 to 3:54 a.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
8:02 to 8:16 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
12:19 to 12:32 p.m., 2325 E. Cherry St.
12:28 to 12:41 p.m., 2995 Lamar Ave.
4:19 to 4:34 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:02 to 6:19 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:51 to 6:01 p.m., 1020 S. Main St.
6:36 to 6:52 p.m., 520 13th St. SE.
8:51 to 9:07 p.m., 864 E. Washington St.
Feb. 7
4:27 to 4:51 a.m., 2010 Hubbard St.
Vehicle Crash with injury
Feb. 3
10:27 to 10:29 a.m., N. Main Street/Pine Bluff Street.
Feb. 4
9:33 to 9:53 p.m., 3700 Lamar Ave.
Feb. 5
3:28 to 4:05 p.m., 2470 N. main St.
6:47 to 7:10 p.m., 1355 N. Collegiate Drive.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Feb. 2
1:58 to 2:16 p.m., 400 25th St. NE.
Feb. 6
8:09 to 8:23 a.m., 25th Stree NE/Highland Road.
Public Service
Feb. 3
3:32 to 4:02 p.m., 14th Street NW/W. Cherry Street.
9:50 to 10:12 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Feb. 4
12:53 to 1:03 a.m., 320 Stone Ave.
1:04 to 1:15 p.m., 3548 Clarksville St.
7:05 to 7:20 p.m., 1600 Polk St.
Feb. 5
3 to 3:15 a.m., 2150 Plum St.
10:33 to 10:54 p.m., 503 4th t. NW.
Feb. 6
4:28 to 4:41 a.m., 214 28th St. NE.
6 to 6:08 a.m., 264 29th St. NW.
10:24 to 10;35 p.m., 24th Street NW/Graham Street.
