DEC. 29 to JAN. 3
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Dec. 30
6:30 to 6:42 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
11:38 to 11:57 a.m., 3160 Mahaffey Lane.
Dec. 31
1:04 to 1:14 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
4:05 to 4:22 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
12:54 ro 1:11 p.m., 240 Clarksville St.
2 to 2:29 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
3:51 to 3:49 p.m., 3610 N. Main St.
4:41 to 4:46 p.m., 2525 N. Main St.
8:47 to 8:52 p.m., 515 Airport Road, Reno.
Jan. 1
10:35 to 10:38 a.m., 925 Laurel Lane.
11:03 to 11:11 a.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
6:29 to 6:48 p.m., 2965 S. Church St.
Jan. 2
10:42 to 11:23 p.m., 125 41st St. SW.
Trash Fire
Dec. 30
10:10 to 10:32 a.m., 1221 W. Cherry St.
Vehicle Fire
Dec. 30
1:12 to 1:27 p.m., 925 Clakrsville St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Jan. 1
5:25 to 5:38 p.m., 200 34th ST. NE.
Jan. 2
11:21 to 11:22 a.m., 617 CR 35980, Lamr County
First Responder
-Paris
Dec. 29
2:49 to 3:02 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.
4:42 to 4:50 p.m., 1005 16th St. SE.
6:10 to 6:20 p.m., 27 21st St. SE.
9:24 to 9:56 p.m., 3975 Askins Road.
9:31 to 9:32 p.m., 3975 Askins Road.
11:30 to 11:51 p.m., 665 5th St. SE.
Dec. 30
2:16 to 2:27 a.m., 974 Cedar St.
5:54 a.m., 2315 E. Cherry St.
9:19 to 9:38 a.m., 305 Lamar Ave.
9:41 to 10:09 a.m., 2351 Pine Bluff St.
12:55 to 1:09 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
2:08 to 2:27 p.m., 3055 Briarwood Drive.
4:11 to 4:30 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
8:59 to 9:27 p.m., 2110 36th St. NE.
9:58 to 10:33 p.m., 1430 26th St NE.
Dec. 31
5:57 to 6:23 a.m., 430 13th St. SW.
6:09 to 6:40 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
12:07 to 12:23 p.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.
12:16 to 12:25 p.m., 291 33rd St. NW.
3:33 to 3:42 p.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
4:55 to 5:09 p.m., 715 33rd St. NE.
6:46 to 7:05 p.m., 519 Grand Ave.
7:12 to 7:30 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8:04 to 8:17 p.m., 4410 PineMill Road.
Jan. 1
5:58 to 6:14 a.m., 455 19th St. SW.
12:26 to 2 p.m., 430 13th St. SW.
6:28 to 6:31 p.m., 841 17th St. SE.
Jan. 2
12:54 to 1:04 a.m., 1399 E.
Price St.
4:09 to 4:27 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
6:43 to 7:02 a.m., 2354 W. Austin St.
8:45 to 9:06 a.m., 2366 Bonham St.
9:07 ro 9:26 a.m., 4410 Pine Mill Road.
3:07 to 3:23 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
4:13 to 4:20 p.m., 3697 Lamar Ave.
6:11 to 6:24 p.m., 1820 Pine Bliff St.
8:16 to 8:28 p.m., 2365 Crescent Drive.
10:43 to 10:56 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
11:13 to 11:37 p.m., 430 13th St SW.
Jan. 3
1:25 to 1:45 a.m., 2900 S. church St.
1:59 to 2:20 a.m., 2955 Cypress Drive.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
Dec. 30
4:18 to 4:43 p.m., 1000 CR 43400, Lamar County
Haz-Mat Incident
Jan. 1
2:31 to 3:08 a.m., 3295 Clarksville St.
Public Service
Dec. 29
5:17 to 5:23 p.m., 600 Bonham St.
Dec. 31
11:31 to 11:53 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
2:43 to 3:09 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Jan. 1
9:08 to 9:17 a.m., 430 13th St. SW.
2:39 to 2:45 p.m., 4410 Pine Mill Road.
2:48 to 2:51 p.m., 3300 Lamar AVe.
3:05 to 3:42 p.m., 3450 Pine Bluff St.
10:58 to 11:08 p.m., 239 29th St. SE.
Jan. 2
9:08 to 9:20 a.m., 3550 Clarksville St.
11:33 to 11:48 a.m., 2555 Ruby Way.
4:12 to 4:15 p.m., 3025 S. Church St.
5:42 to 5:57 p.m., 510 3rd St. NW.
Jan. 3
1:48 to 2:08 a.m., 415 7th St. SW.
