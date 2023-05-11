Fire and Rescue Report for May 11, 2023 Staff Reports May 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAY 8 to MAY 11Structure Fire, Alrm, SmokeMay 910:10 to 10:27 a.m., 3250 S. Church St.10:28 to 10:50 a.m., 3250 Church St.11:42 p.m., to 12:06 a.m., 121 3rd St. NW.May 1011:31 to 11:41 a.m., 1625 Johns St.3:46 to 3:54 p.m., 8th Street NE/E. Price Street.10:47 to 11:08 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.Vehicle FireMay 84:19 to 4:44 p.m., 3820 Lamar Ave.May 96:26 to 4:48 p.m., 2220 Lamar Ave.Grass/Brush FireMay 1011:02 to 11:13 a.m., 2500 W. Austin St.First Responder-ParisMay 87:05 to 7:16 a.m., 730 38th St. SE.8:42 to 8:58 a.m., 505 32nd St. NE.11:59 a.m., to 12:12 p.m., 541 4th St. NW.12:34 to 12:50 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.1:59 to 2:14 p.m., 1025 17th St. NE.4:32 to 5:21 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.5:03 to 5:16 p.m., 920 5th ST. NE.6:31 to 6:46 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.11:29 to 11:40 p.m., 557 7th ST. SW.11:58 a.m., to 12:28 a.m., 3760 FR 195.May 95:39 to 5:58 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.12:36 to 12:53 p.m., 550 E. Cherry St.1:27 to 1;48 p.m., 225 S. Collegiate Drive.1:48 to 2:06 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.3:21 to 3:36 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.6:13 to 6:28 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.10:23 to 10:28 p.m., 1428 Clarksville St.10:48 to 11:01 p.m., 429 10th St. NE.May 102 to 2:11 a.m., 640 Twin Oaks Lane.9:08 to 9:28 a.m., 3360 NELoop 286.10:24 to 10:35 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.5:21 to 5:33 p.m., 600 7th St. SW.6:04 to 6:14 p.m., 806 7th St. NW.11:29 to 11:47 p.m., 400 31st Street SE.May 1112:09 to 12:20 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.Vehicle Crash with InjuryMay 104:48 to 5:11 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.Line Down/Transformer FireMay 95:51 to 5:59 p.m., 5th Street NW/Graham Street.8:16 to 8:22 p.m., 700 Graham St.Public ServiceMay 94:40 to 4:55 a.m., 830 E. Sherwood Drive.8:35 to 8:48 a.m., 3215 Clarksville St.2:40 to 2:59 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate St.3:59 to 6:02 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. 