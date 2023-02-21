The third of four productions in Paris Junior College Drama's 2022-2023 Weird Science Season is “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson. The play opens Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ray E. Karrer Theater, and repeats at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24-25 and at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” and has no time for the women’s probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. 

