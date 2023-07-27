Preston Thompson was confident when earlier this year at 16 he took the American College Testing exam as part of his preparation for his education beyond high school.
So he really wasn’t all that surprised when he got his letter congratulating him on a perfect score on the standardized college admission test.
“Congratulations on your outstanding performance on the ACT. You have earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. About a quarter of 1% of all test takers earn the top score,” the letter read.
That put Thompson, who will be a senior at Paris High School, in the highest altitude of scholastic achievement.
Chris Vaughn, his high school principal, wasn’t all that surprised either.
“Preston is an outstanding young man and student. We are very proud of his academic achievements,” said Vaughn.
“I have always wanted to do well in school,” Preston said, noting that his parents, Greg and Tracy Thompson of Powderly, have always encouraged him to strive to do his best.
They gave him a big head start on the education path by teaching him to read before he started school and introducing him to math at an equally early age.
“I started reading before I went to school at Aikin Elementary,” he said. “I liked to read mystery novels. I read a lot of the Hardy Boys series. I just like the adventure and suspense.”
His early introduction to math is what he credits as the cause of his interest in math today.
He also is a big fan of engineering and fulfills that interest with robotics.
“I like building something from nothing and then programming it to accomplish what I have asked it to do,” he said.
He enjoys the competitive aspect of robotics, too.
“Last year we did really well with our robotics. We won a tournament locally which advanced us to the regionals,” he said. “We also went to state where we were in the top ten.”
During his junior year he competed in academic University Interscholastic League math, science and computer science competitions.
“I have always done really well at district,” he said of his UIL events. “Last year I placed first in math, science and computer science at district. At regional, I was first in science and second in computer science and at state I was fourth in science and our team placed third.”
He is already practicing for the coming band season which will include Friday night football halftime shows as well as other performances during the remainder of the school year.
“I started playing in the school band in middle school. I picked the clarinet,” he said.
“At the end of the fifth grade, they had us try instruments and I was able to make a noise on it better than the others. So, basically that is why I picked it,” he said.
And that is what he will play in the marching band.
But before picking up the clarinet, he was playing the piano.
“That is something I have stuck with,” he said.
As his senior year gets closer to beginning, he is most excited about getting back into the robotics competition.
“I think we are going to do really well this year,” he said. “We learned a great deal last year and I think we will be very competitive.”
His engineering and robotics instructor can see that happening, too.
“Preston’s passion for engineering and computer programming is like a radiant flame that ignites inspiration in all those around him. His determination knows no bounds, propelling him through complex challenges with unwavering focus,” said Jodi Andoe, his engineering and robotics teacher at PHS. “But perhaps what sets him apart the most is his contagious enthusiasm, infecting everyone he meets with a genuine excitement for the possibilities that lie ahead in the world of technology.”
He is also looking ahead to life after high school at this early date.
He is going to apply to several schools including the University of Texas, Texas A&M, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Tech, Carnegie-Mellon and others.
Preston’s parents are naturally very proud of their son on his perfect ACT score as well as his life journey thus far.
They said they have admired his love of learning, especially in the STEM categories. They have appreciated his willingness to share that knowledge with peers who may have needed a little extra help in understanding the more difficult concepts.
They noted that Preston is a kind soul, and have enjoyed watching him progress through the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.