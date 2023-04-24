Albert Ralph Crews, 81, of Paris, went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Brett Bell officiating.
Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery with Terry Thompson, Doug Thompson, Blake Crews, Larry Melvin, Darell Melvin and Ronnie Melvin serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Ralph was born on June 28, 1941, in Lamar County, a son of Willie Dee and Nina Mae Posey Crews. He was a graduate of West Lamar High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Ralph was in sales. Ralph was a member of Noon Optimist Club, Boys and Girls Club, was very active in the Chamber of Commerce and in many other civic and community organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters.
Ralph is survived by his children, Carolyn Bell and husband, Brett, and James Ralph Crews and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Parker Crews, Payden Crews, Carlton Bell, Jordan Bell, Brayden Steed and Klayre Adams; sister, Pat Thompson and husband, Jerry; brothers, Mike Crews and wife, Patty, and J.D. Crews and wife, Shirley; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a lot of unrelated people who called him Paw-Paw.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.