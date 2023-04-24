Albert Ralph Crews

Albert Ralph Crews, 81, of Paris, went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Brett Bell officiating.

Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery with Terry Thompson, Doug Thompson, Blake Crews, Larry Melvin, Darell Melvin and Ronnie Melvin serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

