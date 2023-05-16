Ann Marie Tschoerner

Ann Tschoerner, teacher, artist, animal lover, fisherman, and proud grandmother died on May 11, 2023.
She grew up in Temple, Texas as Ann Deiterman. She had two much older brothers, Louis and Bobby, who taught her how to fish, hunt, and fight – for this she idolized both. Ann’s parents, Louis and Tillie, loved her with all their hearts.
Ann married Bennie Tschoerner in January of 1963 even though she was German, and he was Czech – an early mixed marriage.
Their children; a daughter, Carol and Tim –Ann would later deny helping form her daughter’s liberal ideals; a son, David and Julie, who helped her do anything and everything – even if it wasn’t a good idea; Ginny Jones Kienast and Shane, whom Ann considered one of her own - making spaghetti for Ginny’s every birthday and riding every scary Six Flags ride with her.
Ann had five grandchildren; Caroline, Abbie, Camille, Alex, and Ben. She spent many summers teaching them pottery, paper mâché, ensuring two cherries in a Sonic limeade were received instead of one – all the necessary skills to be successful in life. She once said the best thing in life was grandchildren even if it meant getting old.
Ann was a teacher – teaching at Crockett and Travis middle schools, then Paris High and finally North Lamar. You can thank Ann for the unidentifiable piece of artwork your child created which is now proudly displayed on your fireplace mantle or shelf.
Ann’s family looks around her house and sees her many pieces of pottery, stained glass, paintings, paper mâché giraffes, multitude of pink flamingos – she will always be everywhere.
In remembrance of Ann, her family will place the flamingos in the front yard of her house. If you knew Ann, please come by and take one for your yard.
We love you and miss you Ann, Mom, Cheche.
As per Ann’s request, the ashes of Ann and Bennie, her late husband, will be interred together with a small family service.
