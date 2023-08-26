Anthony Steadman

Anthony Steadman

Anthony Steadman passed peacefully on Aug. 8th. He was a good man with a kind and giving heart. Those who knew him benefited from his presence in this world.

Tony, professionally, was an accomplished man. He served in the US Navy, was the Vice-President of Sales and Training for national banks for 40 years, and owned a Trade Show Custom Displays business. During his career and retirement, Tony was active in community service. He was; Chamber President in Oak Harbor, Washington; Board Member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Island County, Washington; a Board President of United Way in Clallam, Washington; Board Member of Island County, Washington Economic Development in Port Townsend, Washington; Treasurer of Centrum Arts, and a Member of Optimist in Paris, Texas.

