Anthony Steadman passed peacefully on Aug. 8th. He was a good man with a kind and giving heart. Those who knew him benefited from his presence in this world.
Tony, professionally, was an accomplished man. He served in the US Navy, was the Vice-President of Sales and Training for national banks for 40 years, and owned a Trade Show Custom Displays business. During his career and retirement, Tony was active in community service. He was; Chamber President in Oak Harbor, Washington; Board Member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Island County, Washington; a Board President of United Way in Clallam, Washington; Board Member of Island County, Washington Economic Development in Port Townsend, Washington; Treasurer of Centrum Arts, and a Member of Optimist in Paris, Texas.
Tony was also a very talented oil painting artist, Barbershop Chorus singer, woodworker, and landscape designer. He enjoyed making paintings for his step-children's houses as they grew into adulthood and making rocking horses for his grandchildren, amongst other hobbies. Tony was a connoisseur of good wine, good food, and good jokes. He was accustomed to traveling, remodeling houses, and, above all, laughing ... which he did, a lot.
He was a clown, truly. In the Pacific Northwest, Tony worked with troubled and sick children. He taught classes at Bellevue Community College. And, as "Bobby" the clown, he was able to draw a smile out of countless hospitalized children and crowds by just goofing off in parades.
The last 10 years were hard on Tony as he was undiagnosed with Parkinson's, COPD, Lewy Body Dementia, and congestive heart failure, but he never failed to have a joke or a smile. He was a gentle-man in every sense. He was his wife's best friend and soulmate.
We are blessed to have shared 35 years of love and laughter with Tony and send him wistfully to our Lord where we know he will be a joy, as he was to us.
Tony is survived by his wife, Connie Steadman, Paris, Texas, stepchildren; Randy Black and Tisha Black of Las Vegas, Nevada, and six grandchildren.
His family would appreciate donations made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10063, or donations@michaeljfox.org.
A celebration of his life will be held at Calvary Chapel, 3100 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 10 A.M.
Cremation arrangements were provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
