Lamar, Red River and Delta counties are facing a foster care crisis with not enough families providing care for children who have been removed from their homes by the Texas Department of Child and Protective Services for abuse or neglect.

As a result, children are being sent out of the area and as far away as Houston for care, if homes are available. If not, children are sent to shelters in Houston or hotels in Dallas where CPS workers sit with them through rotating shifts, according to CASA for Kids executive director Clint Hocutt of Paris.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

