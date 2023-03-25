Lamar, Red River and Delta counties are facing a foster care crisis with not enough families providing care for children who have been removed from their homes by the Texas Department of Child and Protective Services for abuse or neglect.
As a result, children are being sent out of the area and as far away as Houston for care, if homes are available. If not, children are sent to shelters in Houston or hotels in Dallas where CPS workers sit with them through rotating shifts, according to CASA for Kids executive director Clint Hocutt of Paris.
“As of today, CASA for Kids is serving more than 100 children in the three-county service areas of Lamar, Red River and Delta,” Hocutt said last week about his organization’s role in serving as advocates for children in foster care. “To our knowledge, there are less than 10 foster homes in the three counties combined.”
Foster care parent Lori Shulte, who for the past seven years has provided foster homes to at least two children at a time, confirmed the need for more foster families in Lamar County.
“A year or so ago we had a dozen or more families but that number has dropped to about three of us that I know about,” Shulte said about families she is familiar with through the Northeast Texas Foster Care Association, an informal organization that serves as a resource for foster parents. “Many of the foster parents have adopted and have since quit taking foster children.”
Because of inadequate numbers of local foster homes, CASA volunteers must travel to visit the children they are assigned on a regular basis.
Volunteers also advocate for children in the legal system.
“On our latest trip to the Houston area, we made ninestops in seven days,” CASA volunteer Monte Wise said about a trip he and his wife, Delania, make twice a year to check on local children placed far away from their homes.
“These children become just like our grandchildren,” Wise said. “We check on them by phone at least once each month, and we go visit them every six months.”
In an effort to recruit more foster care parents, CASA for Kids and the Lamar County United Way are partnering to sponsor a Foster Family Information and Recruitment Seminar beginning at 10 a.m. April 8 at Love Civic Center with Mayor Paula Portugal officiating.
“We are bringing in several foster recruitment agencies to answer questions and provide more information about the process,” Hocutt said. “If you have ever had even a slight desire to foster, or simply want to get more information about it, now is the time. No foster child should have to live in a shelter or hotel. Our abused and neglected children are the most vulnerable of our population, and sadly we are failing them.”
United Way executive director Jenny Wilson joined Hocutt in encouraging the public to respond to the call.
“I want to really encourage people who are even slightly interested, to come to the informational meeting on April 8 and learn how deep the need is, and how they can be a part of the solution,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.