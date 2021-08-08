Barbara Sue Morrell Kendall, age 86, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 3, at Paris Regional Medical Center while surrounded by her family.
A home going celebration of her life was held at Victory Baptist Church on Aug. 7. Her pastors, Curtis Blake and D J Harris officiated. Pallbearers were Joe Iglehart, Matt McAmis, Barry Terrell, Ricky Terrell, Keith Higgins, and Kyle Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers were Rob and Scott Brown, Martin Blake, Tony Clark, Keith Terrell, and Michael E Malone. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery. Bright-Holland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was born on Feb. 18, 1935, to Arthur and Viola (Hatter) Friend. On Oct. 12, 1951, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Morrell and they had four children. Bill died on Dec. 24, 1986, and she found another love, Raymond Kendall, whom she married on April 22, 1989. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2012. She would say God blessed her with two good men.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and was a great cook. She looked forward to the annual bake sale at her church where proceeds were raised to send any child to Junior or Senior church camp. She would bake many cakes and her famous cinnamon rolls which would sell for a hundred, or couple hundred dollars each batch.
She was a past employee of McCuistion Regional Medical Center (now Paris Regional Medical Center) and worked in the kitchen there. Prior to that, she spent years managing Burger Run, previously on the north side of Paris.
She was a giver and especially enjoyed Christmas. She enjoyed shopping and gave gifts to all her family members, as well as other children and friends.
Barbara loved to tease people. She could light up the room just with her presence. People were always drawn to her and loved her.
Her one desire before leaving for her heavenly home was for all her children and grandchildren to accept Christ as their Savior, so she could be with them for all eternity.
She is survived by her children (all of Paris): Susan Stephens (Husband Gerald); Gerry Morrell (Wife Janice); Don Morrell (Wife Cindy), and Tammy Morrell (special friend Michael E. Malone). She has eight grandchildren: Rob Brown (Wife Nicole); Scott Brown; Neeley Armstrong (Husband Eric); Jeremy Morrell; Paige Morrell; Angela Morrell; Sophia Ray; and Parker Morrell. She also has five great grandchildren: Lexi and Levi Brown; Chase, Riggins, and Calen Armstrong. Three sisters and a brother survive her: Martha Ann Daniel; Betty Louise Zink; Imogean Huffman; and Jerry Wayne Friend. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister: Arthur Lewis Friend; Buddy Friend; and Kathryn Mae Boyer.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.