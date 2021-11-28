Elsie Bernice Bell, 84, of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8,2021 at Park Manor Nursing and Rehab Facility in Bee Cave, Texas.
Bernice was born on April 27,1937 in Lamar County, Texas, the daughter of Floyd and Thelma Gentry.
She worked for Vassarette as a plant manager in Paris and then spent years at Lamar County Health Department before retiring. Never one to be idle, she continued to work as an in-home caregiver and most recently was a volunteer for the Paris Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
Bernice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to all who knew her. She was an avid gardener and was recently awarded yard of the month from the City of Paris. She loved getting together with friends and playing forty-two.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Williams and wife, Deborah, of Austin, Texas and Ricky Williams and wife, Laura, of Sumner, Texas. She is also survived by grandsons, Brandyn Williams and wife, Chelsa, of Austin, Texas, Tanner Williams and wife, Zainab, of Austin, Texas and Josh Williams and wife, Holly, of Trenton, Texas; four precious great-grandchildren, Oliver, Elliot, Paisley and James; siblings, Kenneth Gentry and wife, Nancy, Donald Gentry and wife, Peggy, Madge Parker and husband, Arnold and Linda Caviness; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Thelma Gentry. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Williams and Jim Bell; along with her brothers, Roger Gentry, James Gentry and Charles Gentry.
A memorial service will be held for Bernice Bell on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church, 790 Jefferson Rd, Paris, Texas.
