Clint Leon Speaks, 60, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on Jan. 22, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Pathway International Church of God. Pastors Sam Evers and Ray Evers will officiate. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask.
Clint was born on Dec. 4, 1960 to Donald and Phillis McCoy Speaks in Fredonia, Kansas.
He was a strong, faithful and loving, husband and father who loved God and his family with all his heart. He was a faithful member of Pathway International Church of God for approximately 25 years.
Clint retired from the City of Paris Street department seven years ago after 31 years of employment. He was an avid Kansas City football fan and enjoyed so much texting his sister, Shelley and his son, Shane during the Kansas City games. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing with his son, Steven.
Clint is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene, who he was happily married to for 33 years; sons, Greg and wife, Lynne, Steven and wife, Candice, and Shane and wife, Janice; sisters, Susan Bare and husband, Robert, Pam Theodore and husband, Ted, Shelley Philpot and husband, Terry, and Sonya Adams and husband, Geary; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.