The Paris Pump Track near the Love Civic Center and the Trail de Paris from Collegiate Drive to Loop 286 will be closed through Sunday as Paris hosts the Easton Southwest Shootout.
Hosted at the Love Civic Center, the event is now in its 14th year and is organized by the Archery Shooters Association, bringing archers from across the country and the globe to the Red River Valley for a weekend of friendly competition and practice.
“Arrows will be flying, and we want everyone to be safe,” said Becky Semple, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce tourism director.
