The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control have approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination for pediatric patients aged 5 to 11 years old.

The Choctaw Nation Clinics will administer the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccination to anyone who would like to obtain one, regardless of residency or tribal status. Appointments are available by calling 800-349-7026 ext. 6, using the myCNHSA app or visiting my.cnhsa.com.

Since July 2021, the number of cases for children 14 years of age and younger have spiked, leading to over 60,000 deaths of children 17 years old and younger, according to CDC data. For any child not already established as a CNHSA patient, bring proof of guardianship to the appointment. This can be a birth certificate or Department of Human Services paperwork (petitions will not work).

To find the closest Choctaw Nation clinic, visit www.cnhsa.com.

