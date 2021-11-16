The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control have approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination for pediatric patients aged 5 to 11 years old.
The Choctaw Nation Clinics will administer the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccination to anyone who would like to obtain one, regardless of residency or tribal status. Appointments are available by calling 800-349-7026 ext. 6, using the myCNHSA app or visiting my.cnhsa.com.
Since July 2021, the number of cases for children 14 years of age and younger have spiked, leading to over 60,000 deaths of children 17 years old and younger, according to CDC data. For any child not already established as a CNHSA patient, bring proof of guardianship to the appointment. This can be a birth certificate or Department of Human Services paperwork (petitions will not work).
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.