The Rev. Virginia Mae Taylor, of Paris, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, on her 82nd birthday. She was at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at Bethel Temple Church, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery at Taylortown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Virginia, the daughter of Arthur Malone and Retha Gray Malone, was born on June 24, 1940, in the Gadston Community.
She began playing revivals and Saturday night singings at the age of 11. Her daddy took her to the local radio station, and she would sing and play her ukulele every Saturday morning.
Virginia graduated from Delmar High School.
She played the piano for Sister Virgie Temple and other ministers at the Highway Full Gospel Church for many years. In Dec. of 1980, she and her husband, the Rev. Ralph Taylor, began pastoring Bethel Temple Church, where she was co-pastor. They touched the lives of hundreds of people over the past 41 plus years.
Virginia was a caregiver to her family whom she loved very much. Her family was the most important thing in her life followed only by her Lord Jesus Christ.
She married Ralph Taylor on July 22, 1958, building 59 years of family and memories before his death on Aug. 30, 2017.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Ralph Anthony Taylor.
Survivors include three children, the Rev. Ramona Rose Hill, Virginia Caroline Cleere and husband, Chad and Kim Roach and husband, Chris; one sister, Judy Jackson and husband, William; grandchildren, Robert Campbell and wife, Heather, Sean Hill and wife, Jessica, Cody Hill and wife, Cameron, Brittany Kelley and husband, Kevin, Eric Cleere and wife, Christen, Renee Cleere, Melissa Bridges and husband, Randall, Carrie Shaul and husband, Ohad and Jennifer Nabors; 17 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Eric Cleere, Robert Campbell, Chad Cleere, Kevin Kelley, Sean Hill and Cody Hill. Honorary bearers will be Bill McFadden, Dylan Bloodworth and David Allen.
