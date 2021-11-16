Gary Lee Baird died peacefully in his home surrounded by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patti, his children and his grandchildren.
Gary was born on Aug. 16, 1958 in Clarksville, Texas, to Alford and Emma Francis Smith Baird. Gary had a passion for all things outdoors, hunting, trapping and fishing. He passed his love of this to his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends. His love for music and telling stories of the past, good and bad, was well known and enjoyed by many because of his quick wit and ability to make people laugh. He was also an animal enthusiast who loved the art of a good trade which was apparent from all the cows, chickens and wide array of animals he cared for.
Gary never met a stranger. With an open smile and big sense of humor, it wouldn't be long before he would be listening to their stories and trading a few of his own. He loved to gather his family around for a good home cooked meal and just being together. That feeling of love and togetherness will be missed. He was a strong man with a heart of pure gold. He thought the sun rose and set in his grandchildren. You all will realize, moving forward, what a gift these memories are. He took the time to create special memories for each of you. Heaven has truly gained a good man, hero and legend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alford and Francis Baird; his stepfather, Majel Jones; one sister, Patricia Lipe; one step-brother, Charlie Jones; and a special brother-in-law, Jimmy Hawley.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Baird, of Boxelder, Texas; one son, Todd Baird and his wife, Amanda, of Avery, Texas; one daughter, Sondra Rust-Gray and her husband, Brandon, of Avery, Texas; two sisters, Sharon Reppond and her husband, Doyle, of Boxelder, Texas and Shirley Hawley-Mills and her husband, Donald, of Paris, Texas; six grandchildren, Samuel Rust, Kathryn Rust, Braylyn Gray, Reyna Baird, Riata Baird and Rio Baird; a very special niece, Kristin Booth; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church in Boxelder, Texas with the Rev. Harold D. Lambert and the Rev. Rod Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Boxelder Cemetery in Boxelder, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Boxelder Cemetery, 11864 FM 909, Bogata, TX 75417.
Online registration at batesfamilyfuneralhome.com.
