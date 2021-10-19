Joe left this earthly home on Oct. 14, 2021, to enter his heavenly home to be with his lord Jesus.
He was born to Eldon and Eloise Schroeder on Nov. 25, 1935 in Ft. Worth, Texas. But, was raised and educated in Waco Texas.
Following his graduation he enlisted in the US Army for four years. He then entered the University of Texas where he earned his B.F.A. and later entered East Texas University in Commerce (now A&M in Commerce) where he earned his MS.
In 1961 he married Sylvia Ann Warren and from their union three children were born.
He spent the majority of his life in higher education including 30 years at the University of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Brooks Robert Schroeder.
Left to mourn and miss him is his wife, Sylvia Ann; daughter, Melissa and son-in-law, Paul Graf; grandson, Brandon and his wife, Kourtney Ragland; and great-grandson, Alexander; grandson, Tayler Ragland, of Maryland; son, Christopher and his spouse, Julian, of Germany; older brother, Kenneth Schroeder, of China Springs, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
His mission in life was his missionary work, and had brought others to the lord in 11 countries. He will be blessed!
In our marriage vows we repeated "Till Death Do Us Part" goodbye my love.
The Texas Legislature is offering voters a proposed constitutional amendment next year to increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, netting the average homeowner about $176 in savings. Is this a satisfactory reduction in property taxes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.