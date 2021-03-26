Sheila Joyce Hensley Gay passed away in her sleep during the early morning hours on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William Joseph Gay Jr.; their children, Sybil Marie Windsor (Richard) and William Joseph Gay III (Sunny); and their grandchildren, William Joseph Gay IV, Andrew Thomas Windsor and Eowyn Grace Grajeda.
Sheila will also be forever remembered by her older siblings, Ray Hensley (Rita), Patty Hart (Robert), Brenda Morazzini (Ron), Eddie Hensley (Rhonda) and Montey Hensley (Sally); her dearest childhood friend, Julie Hart Brown; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and countless friends.
A native of West Sacramento, California, Sheila was born in 1957, married in 1975 and moved to Texas in 1999.
Besides the love for her family, Sheila also loved performing Stand-up Comedy, Paranormal Conferences and Investigations, travel, cooking and spending time with her many friends.
Sheila gave a little piece of her heart to everyone she loved until there was too little left for herself. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved her. May she forever rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gay family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
