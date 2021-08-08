BOGATA–The city council will look at selecting a professional to assist with record management and reconciliation of bank records at Monday’s meeting.
The council will also discuss and take possible action on selecting someone to write letters on behalf of the city to enforce local ordinances and purchasing microphones for city council use. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. NW.
