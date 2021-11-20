Patricia Mae Fox Rountree Elsom

Patricia Mae “Pat” Fox Rountree Elsom was born to Velda Mae and Jay Paul Fox in Russellville, Arkansas on the 7 of April 1937.
She departed this life on June 2, 2020, at her home in Galveston, Texas. Barry Elsom, her loving and devoted husband of 38 years, was at her side.
Pat graduated from high school in Hugo, Oklahoma in 1955 where she was vivacious and popular with all that knew her. She was involved in many school activities and served as head cheerleader. Pat attended Southeastern University in Durant, Oklahoma where she was named in the top 10 Campus Beauties her freshman year. Her college tenure was cut short at the unexpected death of her mother in a car accident. She immediately returned home to care for her father and younger brother.
Pat was very social and she and Barry were considered exceptional hosts by family and friends. The entire family spent many gatherings in Galveston enjoying games, beach time, reviewing family photos and having tons of laughs. Her home was always warm, welcoming and beautifully decorated. Her chef skills and dinner parties were noted by all and her famous Cajun gumbo was relished.
She was cherished by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, in- laws and cousins. You could always count on a good time when in her presence. Pat had a knack for remembering those who had been important to her through the years and continued to stay in touch with them during her entire life. She was known for remembering special dates and activities of the people she loved with cards and phone calls. Those who knew and loved Pat could count on a card and a phone call with Pat singing Happy Birthday on their special day. She was a stickler for details and her family affectionately referred to her as “The Director”, and Pat always laughed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John Bradley Rountree; and an infant son, Richard Brant Rountree.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Elsom; and her loving daughter, Andrea Gail Blaylock and husband, John and their two sons, Austin and Jack, of Norman, Oklahoma; Brad’s wife, Karin and their two children, Kyle and Rachael Rountree, of Lake Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Joe Paul Fox and wife, Carol, of Dallas, Texas and Jerry Baugh Fox and wife, Delna, of Charlotte, North Carolina and their families.
Her passing leaves a huge hole in this family and Pat will always be remembered with love.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery pavilion in Hugo, Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 2021 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.