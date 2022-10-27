Gloria Ann Hundley, 85, of Paris, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct.24, 2022, surrounded by her three sons.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Gloria was born in Roxton, Texas on Jan. 20, 1937 to Gurnie and Hattie Mable Crumley.
She was a faithful member of Oak Park United Methodist Church for many years. At the closing of Oak Park, Gloria started attending Blossom Church of God. Gloria was an employee at the Paris News for 38 yrs. Shortly after she was employed by State Representative Pete Patterson followed by State Representative Mark Homer. For the past several years Gloria enjoyed working at Fry-Gibbs until her health declined.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Springer and wife Jill, Gary Springer and wife, Tammie, Jerry Springer and wife, Mitzi; grandchildren, Jennifer Wark, and husband, Johnny, Mandy Grizzle, and husband, Kody, Jericka Moore and husband, Casey, Alexandria Springer, Tyler Springer and Chevis Springer and wife, Tiffany; eight great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Tucker, Alayna, Jaxie, Cami, Kyler, Capri and Maddox.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gurnie and Hattie Crumley; and her husband, Bob Hundley Sr.
Pallbearers will be Chevis Springer, Kody Grizzle, Johnny Wark, Casey Moore, Bob Hundley Jr. and Louis Prihoda.
Special Thanks to ON Call Hospice Team for all the love and care they provided during the time of illness along with her long-term care givers, Phyllis Cooper and Deidra Watson. Short-term care giver Patches Wilson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
