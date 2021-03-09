America’s latest Covid-19 vaccine is on the way to the Red River Valley.
Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency approval in late February and started shipping doses nationwide Feb. 28. Hundreds of doses have been directed to various approved clinics in the region this week, in addition to more Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine doses. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full effectiveness.
As designated vaccine hubs, the lion’s share of doses are headed to the Paris-Lamar County Health District and Texoma Medical Center in Bonham. The health district will receive another 1,000 Moderna vaccines while TMC is set to receive 1,170 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Kroger Pharmacy in Paris also is set to receive 100 Moderna vaccines.
Receiving 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines each are Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Pain Management, Paris Family Physicians, Paris Regional Cancer Center and Tapia Internal Medicine Clinic, all in Paris. In Clarksville, Paris Regional Healthcare Group also is set to receive 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove will get a shipment of 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, according to the state’s data, while Brookshire’s Pharmacy and Sai Drugs, both in Bonham, will get 100 doses each. Hunt Regional Medical Partners Family Practice in Leonard also is set to receive 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
In Delta County, Carevide Cooper will get 200 Moderna vaccines.
Shipments of vaccine doses are determined by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel weekly, with numbers being released on Mondays. Texas is now 13 weeks into the vaccine rollout, and still the only eligible Texans are those in phases 1A and 1B. That includes frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe infection.
Thousands of doses have been injected into arms at Paris’s Love Civic Center, and phone calls to registered residents will continue this week. Officials ask that those who signed up answer their phone even if they don’t recognize the number on the caller ID.
Anyone seeking to register for a vaccine may call the call center between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 903-737-4167, or may sign up at anytime online by visiting paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist. Those already on the waiting list are asked not to call or re-register online because it could delay their call.
Fannin County’s vaccine call center is available at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
