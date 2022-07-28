PCT FACADE-4.jpg

Due to illness among the cast and crew, Paris Community Theatre has delayed opening night of the first show of its 20-22-23 season by one week.

Opening night for “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a jukebox musical telling the story of a 1950s girl group reunited after several years apart, is scheduled for, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m., at the Plaza Theatre on the square in downtown Paris.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.