Proverbs 24:13 - “My son, eat honey, for it is good, yes, the honeycomb is sweet to your taste.”
William Randy Johnson, 78, left his earthly home and started his heavenly ascension on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Randy was born on Jan. 16, 1944 at home in Roxton, Texas to William Romie and Minnie Bell Friday Johnson. He was the youngest of three children.
Randy attended Roxton schools and started working as a beekeeper as a teenager. Randy married the love of his life, Lola Arlene Weiss, on Jan. 15, 1971. They have two children and recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. He has two sons from a previous marriage.
Randy’s other love was his job of being a fulltime commercial beekeeper of 54 years. He founded Johnson Honey and Bee Farm in 1971. Confucius said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Randy lived that quote. He was never happier than when he was at the honey house or out working with the bees. He shared this love with his children and taught them all aspects of the business. His three sons worked alongside him in the bee yards and honey house many days of his life and his daughter, who was allergic to bees, helped build frames for the hives at the house. Randy was named the Texas Beekeepers Association Beekeeper of the year in 2000. Randy retired from beekeeping in 2019 and missed it daily after his retirement. Randy also loved to camp and fish.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, William Romie Johnson; his mother, Minnie Bell Johnson; and his sisters, Raynell Johnson and Mildred Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Arlene Johnson; and his children, Randy Wayne Johnson and wife, Diane, Kevin Johnson, Darla Johnson Ivie, and Chad Johnson and wife, Tricia; his grandchildren, Mindy McBride and husband, Luke, Cody Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jaci Johnson, Kaylie Edgington and Ethan Edgington.
Graveside services will be on Monday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery, with the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. No visitation has been scheduled.
Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
