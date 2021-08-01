Bailey Intermediate School Principal Angela Compton has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the fifth six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
Fourth-grade: Jude Barnard, Emree Bennett, Seely Blease, Liam Broadway, Thomas Cervantes, Hazel Del Toro, Tate Del Toro, Xain Domzal, Cate Emeyabbi, Vivian Foreman, Addison Fortenberry, Manning Fuller, LaTasha Holloway, Justin Huesca, Kinlei Lane, Serenity Langley, Ali Layton, Addison Neisler, Ella Nelson, Emma Pederson, Cohen Ray, Brogan Robinson, Adam Rosson, Christopher Rowland, Kacie Thompson, Callen Sheridan, Jayce Smith, Kylee Smock, Addisyn Smyers and Cooper Watson.
Fifth-grade: Peyten Adamson, Kloie Allmon, Elison Ando, Akriti Basnet, Avree Bennett, Austin Blair, Casen Byrd, Ella Chaffin, Kruz Chappell, Jason Choern, Jackson Collar, Aiden Curtis, Averi Curtis, Brody Dyess, Kyler Easthouse, Cameron Farris, Bella Goodwin, Eli Green, Gaige Griffis, Zoey Hevron, Jaxon Hutchings, Isaac James-Arguello, Abigail Johnson, Amelie Kee, Landon Kessel, Nolan Mathews, Ellie Michael, Allyson Miller, Harper Mitchell, Ashlynn Newberry, Colby Peterson, Gavin Pike, Case Ramirez-Melton, Noah Rember, Cooper Renfro, Logan Scholl, Kynlee Spencer, Joy Stone, Briley Swain, Grady Thomison, Ryan Trenchard, Antonio Valenzuela, Kaidyn West, Nate Wise and Jeremy Worrall.
A/B Honor Roll
Fourth-grade: Gantz Allen, Rayleigh Allmon, Bentley Babb, Easton Brown, Connor Buhler, Jagger Brown, Kinslee Burden, Kilea Coco, Kase Daniel, Owen Daniel, Kyndal Davidson, Jaxon Dykes, Kamden Easthouse, Tristan Enox, Brenham Fuller, Jean Francis, Eslin Frazier, Austin Garcia, Robert Giberson, Niveyah Graves, Jagger Hart, Sadie Hightower, Alyssa Jackson, Dax Key, Carson Liesman, Landyn Milner, Karalynn Newby, Andrew Perry, Mercedes Richards, Sha’Riyah Ricks, Roberto Sandoval, Gus Scholta, Brian Stevenson, Mason Thompson, Jackson Winston, Sophie Wofford, Ayzlie Wolfe, Terrence Woods, Wesley Young, Rylee Zuege and Mcayden Zuniga.
Fifth-grade: Mercedez Adair, Ella Barnaby, Kensley Brown, Jayce Bryant, Keely Burchinal, David Bustillos, Kayden Buxton, Kelsey Carter, Haidyn Crawford, James Crites, Michael Cruz, Landon Cummings, Haden Cunningham, Jazzlyn Dabbs, Wyatt Dimond, Logan Dobbs, Hagan Dockery, Gabriel Escobedo, Nolan Farrell, Brinkley Ford, Jared Franklin, Jaydon Garite, Brandon Gilbert, Christopher Gibson, Samuel Griffin, Jaxton Hayward, Taylor Jackson, Taden Joplin, Phatsawee Kaewsasaen, Kingston Kain, Anslee Kennedy, Jacob Langston, Gabby Lawson, Kayniah Lester, Eli Malone, Donovan McClure, Wyatt McDonald, Autumn McGee, Leighton Medlin, Joel Miller, Miguel Montes, Kaiden Moon, Hayden Passmore, Alyssa Quiroz, Adelina Rajkumar, Estrella Ramirez, Pedro Ramirez, Boston Raper, Madison Reed, Cenedy Renfro, Jaxon Risinger, Camila Rojas, Wrylee Romans, Jack Rusak, Maddox Russell, Josh Sanders, Caelyn Shafer, Khloe Shurbet, Caitlin Stanley, Kadilee Steed, Mia Tillery, Remy Tran, Christian Walls, Hadley Watkins, Mason Watkins, Kelsey Weger, Miley Wilson, Cade Wolfe, Aaron Woods and Kashton Wright.
