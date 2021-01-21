The Cross Branch Cowboys Church will host the Winter Classic Junior Livestock Show on Jan. 30 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in Paris.
The show will include hogs, goats, lambs, gilts, heifers and steers. According to the release, wash racks will be available. Prizes will be buckles for grand and reserve overall species, prizes for grand and reserve breeds and third overall and other prizes will be ribbons in the first through sixth places in each class.
Masks and social distancing is recommended. For information, visit the event’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/y2l3m9nk or call 903-517-1895 or 903-439-8196.
