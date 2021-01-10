The Salvation Army in Paris continued to offer its services in November and December, including rent assistance, a bread line and soup kitchen and a mental health crisis hotline. The nonprofit also provides indigent people with donations of clothing, hygiene products and other essentials they may need.
The organization’s social services work for November included:
• Eight men cases, 10 women cases, and 33 family cases which helped 145 people.
• There were 48 food boxes given out for the month, which fed 140 people.
• There were 15 clothing vouchers given.
• 1,116 people were served through the soup kitchen. Dinner is served Monday through Friday and lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday.
• The bread line served 991 people. It occurs Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
• Fed over 250 people for the Community Thanksgiving Lunch at the Paris Salvation Army.
The organization’s social services work for December included:
• 19 men cases, 14 women cases, and 33 family cases which helped 210 people.
• There were 57 food boxes given out for the month, which fed 171 people.
• There were 14 clothing vouchers given.
• 1,321 people were served through the soup kitchen. Dinner is served Monday through Friday and lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday.
• The bread line served 1,314 people. It occurs Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
• Fed over 168 people for the Community Christmas Lunch at the Paris Salvation Army.
• 352 families signed up for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
• 1,196 Kids were helped with the Angel Tree Program.
• 5,975 toys were given out from the Angel Tree Program.
