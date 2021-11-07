Fire and Rescue helmet

NOV. 4 to NOV. 5

FD Assist EMS

Nov. 4

1:51 to 2:09 p.m., 103 E. Brame St.

5:14 to 5:22 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.

Structure Fire,

Alarm, Smoke

Nov. 4

2:25 to 3:22 p.m., 520 8th ST. SE.

6:44 to 6:56 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.

Nov. 5

3:55 to 4:15 a.m., 3325

Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

Nov. 4

8 to 8:16 p.m., 1610 1th St. NE.

8:51 to 9:09 p.m., Ballard Drive.

10:11 to 10:28 p.m., 1610 17th St. NE.

10:18 to 10:24 p.m., 625 32nd St. NE.

11:03 to 11:16 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.

Nov. 5

1:54 to 2:07 a.m., 1610 17th St. NE.

Public Service

Nov. 4

7:16 to 7:20 p.m., 407 12th St. NW.

8:11 to 9:28 p.m., 3236 Highway 19/24.

Out of Service

Nov. 4

3:25 to 4:38 p.m., 2400 Clarksville st.

4:01 to 5:25 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.

 

