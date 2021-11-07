Fire and Rescue Report for Nov. 7, 2021 Staff Reports Nov 7, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOV. 4 to NOV. 5FD Assist EMSNov. 4 1:51 to 2:09 p.m., 103 E. Brame St.5:14 to 5:22 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.Structure Fire,Alarm, SmokeNov. 42:25 to 3:22 p.m., 520 8th ST. SE.6:44 to 6:56 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.Nov. 53:55 to 4:15 a.m., 3325Lamar Ave.First Responder-ParisNov. 48 to 8:16 p.m., 1610 1th St. NE. 8:51 to 9:09 p.m., Ballard Drive.10:11 to 10:28 p.m., 1610 17th St. NE.10:18 to 10:24 p.m., 625 32nd St. NE.11:03 to 11:16 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.Nov. 51:54 to 2:07 a.m., 1610 17th St. NE.Public ServiceNov. 47:16 to 7:20 p.m., 407 12th St. NW.8:11 to 9:28 p.m., 3236 Highway 19/24.Out of ServiceNov. 43:25 to 4:38 p.m., 2400 Clarksville st.4:01 to 5:25 p.m., 1444 N. Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Capias Controlled Substance Criminal Law Crime Law Delivery Sign Driver's License James Hensley Marijuana Penalty Possession Motion Repeat Offender Assault Protective Order Se Ems Assist Inorganic Chemistry Physics Nw Ne. Fr Public Service Rescue Rescue Report For Oct. 24 2021 Gwh Rescue Report For Oct. 26 2021 Pha Vehicle Crash Injury Chest Pain Sick Person Back Pain Medicine Accident Traffic Rescue Report For Oct. 31 2021 Rescue Report For Nov. 2 St. Rescue Report For Nov. 2 2021 Rescue Report For Nov. 4 2021 Paris Rescue Report For Nov. 7 2021 Lamar Ave Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Clarksville ISD's school board rescinds mask mandate Ball of funds: Underwriter’s event makes grand comeback Saturday Red River to buy chest compressor for ambulance Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekLamar County Sheriff’s Office mum on investigation of deceased pairLamar County grand jury returns 31 indictmentsDarrel Ray McKnightJeff GibsonPOLICE BRIEFS: Paris police arrest 3 on separate felony warrantsLamar County Sheriff's Office IDs two in Roxton murder-suicideCarla Tajnia 'Carlana Jo' HallJames Douglas SharrockDeath Notices For Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedParis Regional Medical Center receives Parkinson Voice Project grant (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
