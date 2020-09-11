Sandra Kay “Sandy” Wester, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Sandy was born on March 8, 1941, in Dallas, to George Benjamin and Charlotte Pack Miller. She was a graduate of Adamson High School in Dallas.
Sandy was a member of McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church and the Win Moore Sunday School Class. She married Gary Wester on July 7, 1962.
In the past, Sandy had worked for KCAR Radio in Clarksville. She, along with her husband, owned Wester’s Cleaners in Clarksville and started the Donut Junction. Sandy was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making “Santa Claus’s” with her sister-in-law, Betty Wester.
Survivors include her husband, Gary, of Clarksville; two sons, Terry Wayne Murphree and wife, Dana, of Denver, Colorado and Russell Duanne Murphree and wife, Leigh, of Abilene; one daughter, Sherri Dawn Hightower and husband, Johnny, of Paris; one brother, Bob Miller, of Roundrock; her grandchildren, that all called her “Andy”, B.J. Murphree, Grace Murphree, Marcus Murphree, Melody Murphree, Robert Cook and wife, Jacqui, Camille Lawson and husband, Joel, Sean Hightower and wife, Yuko and Benjamin Hightower; and two great-grandchildren, Robbie Cook and Brendon Cook.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mike Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are B.J. Murphree, Marcus Murphree, Robert Cook, Sean Hightower, Ben Hightower, Paul Allen and Michael Witmer.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
