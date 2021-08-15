Lamar National Bank has announced the addition of Cyndee Herrin to the board of directors and Robert Jaska as the chief financial officer.
Herrin, a resident of Celina, is the CEO of David R. Williams Homes, a luxury home builder recently named Best Home Builder by D Magazine for the sixth year in a row.
“Cyndee’s extensive real estate and development expertise brings valuable experience to our board,” said Greg Wilson, CEO of Lamar National Bank. “But it is her commitment to and involvement in her community that makes her a perfect fit. We are delighted to have her.”
Robert Jaska has joined the bank as the new chief financial officer. He was the CFO of Texas Star Bank, a Van Alstyne-based community bank, from 2007 until their recent acquisition by Bancorp-
South. In addition to 35 years of banking experience, Jaska holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and a Master of Administrative Science with a concentration in accounting. He has served on numerous civic boards and on the city council of Van Alstyne.
“We are very excited to have Robert join us at our Paris location,” Wilson said. “His experience as CFO in a much larger bank will help position us as we continue to grow.”
Headquartered in Paris, Lamar National Bank has branches in Reno, Celina and Northlake.
The OCC has recently approved Lamar’s application to open a new branch in Frisco located in Hall Park. The bank has also made application for a new branch in Anna.
In 2020, Lamar National Bank was in the top 2% in asset growth of its 600-bank peer group.
