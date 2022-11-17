Mary Jo Elizabeth Evans “Jo”

, of Paris, Texas left her earthly home for an eternity in heaven with her Lord on Oct. 8, 2022, peacefully in her sleep in Simi Valley, California. She was 84 years old.
Jo was born on Aug. 11, 1938, to Earl Jackson and Elizabeth Mary Hann Futrell in Jackson Michigan.
In her youth, she excelled at basketball and playing the piano. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1956. After High School, she worked various jobs, mainly clerical positions throughout her life. In her later years before retirement, she worked at First Baptist Church of Paris’ Mother’s Day Out child care program, where she cared for numerous children in the community. Her real passion however, was being a mother to her children. She mastered the roles of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was adored by all. She was the model of unconditional love.
Jo was a committed Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was an avid church goer. In recent years she attended Leesville Baptist Church in Bagwell, Texas.
Jo lived in Michigan, Texas, Colorado and California. Her hobbies included gardening, canning, crocheting and sewing. Her lifelong interest was photography. She always had a camera in her hand, and never missed an opportunity to take a photo of landscapes, her family, or those she loved.
She had the gift of hospitality. She graciously welcomed family and friends, or others less fortunate into her home for a visit, meal, or a place to stay. She was a champion of those with less and her generosity and kind heart touched so many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Jackson and Elizabeth Mary (Hann) Futrell, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; daughter, Wendy Killian, of Paris, Texas; son-in-law, Kenneth Bedford, also of Paris, Texas; and a nephew, Charles Jackson Futrell, of White Lake, Michigan.
She will be deeply missed on earth by those who loved her. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Evans, of Paris Texas; son, Richard Nicholls, of Lowell, Massachusetts; daughter, Cheri Bedford, of Paris, Texas; son, Christopher Evans, of Jackson, Michigan; son, Chad Evans and wife, Tabetha, of Blossom, Texas; son, Jason Evans and wife, Erin, of Frisco, Texas; son, Corey Evans and wife, Debra, of Simi Valley, California; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Church, 3100 Clarksville St, Paris Texas with the Rev. Jimmy Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
John 11: 25-26: Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.”
