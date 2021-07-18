The Rotary Club of Paris is holding a back to school blue jean drive now through Aug. 12, according to Melanie Palmer, the group’s new service chairperson.
“We will be donating the jeans to local schools,” she said. “We started last Thursday. We are accepting gently used and or new jeans in all sizes.”
She said between Covid and the year it has been, a blue jean drive would be the biggest benefit to local children and parents in need, especially with how expensive back to school can get. The jeans can be dropped off at her workplace, Red River Federal Credit Union, Mathews Nissan and Honda or Toyota of Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.