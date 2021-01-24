The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., briefly. Commissioners will enter into an executive session with Stephen J. Walker, an attorney with the Moore Law Firm regarding pending or contemplated litigation pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code.
The court will take action following the executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.