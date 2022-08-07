North Lamar logo

North Lamar ISD trustees are to consider naming the high school gymnasium for long time coach Sheila Daughtrey when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.

Trustees also are to receive updates on bond construction as well as the athletic program and the transportation system. Student and employee handbooks, professional education requirements for educators along with an appraisal calendar are included in agenda items. The board is to meet in executive session on personnel matters.

