Patricia Ann Killingsworth

Patricia Ann "PK" Killingsworth, 81, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Pat was born on March 24, 1940 in Borger, Texas to Mildred Fern Masters Poe and James Wesley "JW" Poe.
She married Ronald Killingsworth on Oct. 30, 1970.
She attended West Texas State University and received her Nursing Degree from Amarillo College School of Nursing in 1971. She worked as an RN at Southwest Osteopathic Hospital in Amarillo until 1979 when she and her family moved to Paris. She immediately went to work at St. Joseph's Hospital in surgery and as a floor nurse, then Head Nurse and finally as a Day Surgery nurse and remained there until she retired in 2000.
She was lovingly known as "PK" by everyone that she worked with, and was a caring, compassionate and highly skilled Registered Nurse. She spent many years caring for people and touched countless lives and families.
Pat loved to crochet and read, and especially loved hummingbirds, and spent many hours watching them on the feeders hung outside of the windows of her home.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sharon Pearson and Imogene Warden; and her son, Rusty Spurgeon; and grandson, Taylor Barker.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Killingsworth; her brother Mac Poe; daughters, Wynna Teague, Deborah Frigo, Catherine Basinger and husband, Brice, Laurie Ausburn and husband, Jameson; 11 grandchildren; numerous, great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in law.
The family would like to express special thanks to the nurses and doctors who cared for Pat in her final days, as they were amazingly gentle, kind and compassionate and treated her with care and dignity.
Pat's Memorial will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Fry Gibbs Funeral Home, with visitation afterwards and all are welcome.
