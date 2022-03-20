Robert William “Bill” Allen, 87, of Blossom, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services, with military honors, for 2: p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom with Dr. Tim Walker officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Allen, the son of Robert Wesley Allen and Lola Violet Galagher Allen, was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Mason City, Iowa.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1962. Upon his honorable discharge, he began a career with the Campbell Soup Company, which spanned from the opening of the plant until his retirement.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Blossom and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed playing and listening to bluegrass music.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Lola V. Allen; his stepfather, Donald H. Allen; his father, Robert Wesley Allen; and a brother, Rex Allen and his wife, Barbara.
Survivors include his wife, Nita Kay Scarbrough Allen; siblings, Tim Allen and wife, Darcy, Sheila Albrecht and husband, Jim, Deb Hamilton and husband, Al, and Penny Marlette and husband, Kevin; three stepchildren, Toni Davis Barnes and husband, Todd, Brenda Steed Holiski and husband, John, and Billy Mac Steed and wife, Kim; along with many stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
