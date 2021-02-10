At 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the 4100 block of SE Loop 286 in reference to a major accident. Officers reported that a 2017 white Ford F-250 pick-up was heading southbound and crossed over the center lane and into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a 2006 Kenworth truck tractor.
The 36-year-old driver of the Ford pick-up was transported to the Paris Regional Medical Center emergency room where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Kenworth truck tractor was also transported to PRMC for minor injuries and was treated and released.
The investigation continues.
Woman arrested for stolen check
Paris police responded to the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a forgery. Officers arrested Rebecca Lynn Smith, 27, of Paris, for attempting to cash a stolen check and charged her with forgery of a financial instrument.
Smith was also found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Buick stolen overnight
A red 1984 Buick Regal was reported stolen in the 2400 block of Pine Bluff Street at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday. The owner said the vehicle had been removed from his driveway sometime between 7 p.m. and the time of the report.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 59 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
