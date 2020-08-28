Paris police detectives joined with Reno Police, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger to execute a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of 12th Street NE at 4:07 p.m. Thursday. Once inside the residence, they found more than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine along with paraphernalia used in manufacturing or delivering narcotics, police said.
Officers arrested 37-year-old Desiree Ann Diggs and charged her with manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was 30-year-old Ronald James Davis, who was found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and numerous pieces of suspected counterfeit U.S. currency. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, forgery of a financial instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were booked and placed in the city jail waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Assault complaint being investigated
Paris police responded to an assault in the 400 block of Grand Ave at 9:04 p.m. Thursday. The 28-year-old complainant reported that a known person had pointed a gun at him and had assaulted him with his fists. The complainant showed the officer a contusion on his forehead. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating gas pump skimmer, vehicle theft
Paris police responded to the 2900 block of Church Street at 9:25 Thursday in reference to a fraud call. It was reported that someone had pried open the face of a gas pump and had inserted a skimming device. The skimmer was removed, and the incident is under investigation.
At 4:46 Thursday police were dispatched to the 1200 block of 15th Street SE in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported that someone had stolen her vehicle and cellphone. The vehicle was later found at Culbertson Park. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.