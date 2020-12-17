The Disabled American Veterans and the it’s auxiliary group will be giving away free stocking stuffer toys to the children of active service members and veterans this weekend.
“The toys will be bagged for age-appropriate gifts,” said Ellen Cupit, the president of the state president of the DAV auxiliary group. “It’s not an income-based program, just the community giving back to veterans.”
The stocking stuffers will be given out at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Family Worship Center, 1215 19th St. NW, in Paris, as part of Operation Homefront Program.
Cupit added any recipients must first show some form of military ID or their DD214 in order to qualify, though.
For more information, contact the DAV at 903-517-8505.
