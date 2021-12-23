Cooper_Game_4-3.jpg

Cooper quarterback Colin Ingram runs the ball upfield against Whitewright in a preseason game. Leading the Bulldogs to a 10-0 regular season record, Ingram has been named the District 6-2A DI MVP.

 Paris News File Photo

District 7-4A DI

First Team Offense: Lyric Tredwell, Paris

Second Team Offense: Luke Hohenberger, Paris; Jay Heath, Paris; Preston Harper, Paris

Second Team Defense: Satchel Swain, Paris; Trent Tennon, Paris; Trevin Hohenberger, Paris; Dycurian Douglas, Paris

Honorable Mention Team: Gi’Taeus Young, Paris; Patrick Roland, Paris; Jariah Moore, Paris; Dykalen Douglas, Paris; Jaidyn Fuller, Paris; Dakarian Robinson, Paris; Malik Johnson, Paris

 

District 8-4A DII

First Team Offense: Ayden Exum, North Lamar

Second Team Defense: Blake Hildreth, North Lamar; Rhett Bestul, North Lamar

Honorable Mention Team: Blayce Walton, North Lamar; Cody Stevens, North Lamar; Brayden McCormack, North Lamar

 

District 10-3A DII

Co-Utility Player of the Year: Jaime Froese, Chisum; Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland

Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Kason Merritt, Chisum; Tyler Maull, Prairiland

First Team Offense: Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Gavin Nicholas, Prairiland; Chris Worthy, Chisum

First Team Defense: Brayden Brown, Chisum; Jett Petkus, Chisum; Ashton Fleming, Chisum; Hayden Thomas, Prairiland

Second Team Offense: Rylan Boutwell, Chisum; John Perez, Chisum; Cole Gilbert, Prairiland

Second Team Defense: Fernando Cortez, Prairiland; Jayden Higgins, Prairiland; Espn Blyton, Chisum; Derek McCarty, Chisum

Honorable Mention Team: Gavin Watts, Prairiland; Carsen Cox, Prairiland; Rylan Berry, Prairiland; Chris Michael, Prairiland; Saul Rojas, Prairiland; Kyle Kelly, Chisum; Tyler Roach, Chisum; Matthew Griffith, Chisum; Kenin Wallacce, Chisum; JD Johnson, Chisum; Ayden Farris, Chisum; Jimmy Lewis, Chisum; Case Chalaire, Chisum; Eli Grose, Chisum; Ben Wooters, Chisum; Cohen Bridges, Chisum; Tucker Johnson, Chisum; Cord Crawford, Chisum

 

District 6-2A DI

MVP: Colin Ingram, Cooper

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Canon Ingram, Cooper

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Rafael Ramirez, Cooper

Coach of the Year: Rod Castorena, Cooper

First Team Offense: Markell Smith, Cooper; Zane Dees, Rivercrest; Connor Young, Rivercrest; Noah Ramos, Cooper; Jacob Jones, Cooper; Jonathon Ramos, Cooper; Jaden Wilson, Honey Grove; Alexis Barrientos, Rivercrest

First Team Defense: Zachary Helms, Cooper; Carson Whitley, Rivercrest; Aaron Moody, Cooper; Landen Houchins, Cooper; Markell Smith, Cooper; Wyatt Allen, Cooper; Jonas Butler, Honey Grove

Second Team Offense: Chase Duffer, Rivercrest; Matthew Langley, Cooper; Mark Grider, Rivercrest; Connor Herring, Rivercrest; Wyatt Allen, Cooper; Jonas Butler, Honey Grove; Aaron Moody, Cooper; Bryson Braley, Honey Grove; Ross Moody, Cooper

Second Team Defense: Jonathon Ramos, Cooper; Noah Altal, Rivercrest; Noah Ramos, Cooper; Ethan Taylor, Rivercrest; Matthew Langley, Cooper; Ryan Thornton, Cooper; Denver Wood, Cooper; Anthony Hernandez, Honey Grove

Honorable Mention Team: Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper; Sean Patel, Cooper; Seth Goodson, Cooper; Zane Thompson, Cooper; Mason Woodard, Honey Grove; Deon Morris, Honey Grove; Cortney Cooper, Honey Grove; Antonio Vega, Honey Grove; Hudson Stroud, Honey Grove; Donnie Barganski, Rivercrest; Kamryn English, Rivercrest; JaQuan Brown, Rivercrest; Labrodrick Rosser, Rivercrest

 

District 9-2A DII

Defensive Player of the Year: Claude Scales, Detroit

First Team Offense: Amarion Black, Clarksville; Na’Quavus Caesar, Clarksville; Billy Stewart, Clarksville; Cloedus Scales, Detroit

First Team Defense: Octavio Resendiz, Clarksville; Latadrien Rapien, Clarksville; Bradley Parsons, Detroit; Blaine Farmer, Detroit

Second Team Offense: Jayden Reed-Rose, Clarksville; Canyon Brown, Detroit

Second Team Defense: Zhamarion Williams, Clarksville; Jamarion Williams, Clarksville; Lamon Bell, Clarksville; Lance Miller, Clarksville; KeAurian Jackson, Detroit; Jayden Shelby, Detroit

Honorable Mention Team: Ra’Kadrian Minter, Clarksville; Devin Scales, Clarksville; Johnathan Olguin, Clarksville; Kason Henderson, Detroit; John Parsons, Detroit; Nathan Hampton, Detroit

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.