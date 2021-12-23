District 7-4A DI
First Team Offense: Lyric Tredwell, Paris
Second Team Offense: Luke Hohenberger, Paris; Jay Heath, Paris; Preston Harper, Paris
Second Team Defense: Satchel Swain, Paris; Trent Tennon, Paris; Trevin Hohenberger, Paris; Dycurian Douglas, Paris
Honorable Mention Team: Gi’Taeus Young, Paris; Patrick Roland, Paris; Jariah Moore, Paris; Dykalen Douglas, Paris; Jaidyn Fuller, Paris; Dakarian Robinson, Paris; Malik Johnson, Paris
District 8-4A DII
First Team Offense: Ayden Exum, North Lamar
Second Team Defense: Blake Hildreth, North Lamar; Rhett Bestul, North Lamar
Honorable Mention Team: Blayce Walton, North Lamar; Cody Stevens, North Lamar; Brayden McCormack, North Lamar
District 10-3A DII
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Jaime Froese, Chisum; Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland
Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Kason Merritt, Chisum; Tyler Maull, Prairiland
First Team Offense: Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Gavin Nicholas, Prairiland; Chris Worthy, Chisum
First Team Defense: Brayden Brown, Chisum; Jett Petkus, Chisum; Ashton Fleming, Chisum; Hayden Thomas, Prairiland
Second Team Offense: Rylan Boutwell, Chisum; John Perez, Chisum; Cole Gilbert, Prairiland
Second Team Defense: Fernando Cortez, Prairiland; Jayden Higgins, Prairiland; Espn Blyton, Chisum; Derek McCarty, Chisum
Honorable Mention Team: Gavin Watts, Prairiland; Carsen Cox, Prairiland; Rylan Berry, Prairiland; Chris Michael, Prairiland; Saul Rojas, Prairiland; Kyle Kelly, Chisum; Tyler Roach, Chisum; Matthew Griffith, Chisum; Kenin Wallacce, Chisum; JD Johnson, Chisum; Ayden Farris, Chisum; Jimmy Lewis, Chisum; Case Chalaire, Chisum; Eli Grose, Chisum; Ben Wooters, Chisum; Cohen Bridges, Chisum; Tucker Johnson, Chisum; Cord Crawford, Chisum
District 6-2A DI
MVP: Colin Ingram, Cooper
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Canon Ingram, Cooper
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Rafael Ramirez, Cooper
Coach of the Year: Rod Castorena, Cooper
First Team Offense: Markell Smith, Cooper; Zane Dees, Rivercrest; Connor Young, Rivercrest; Noah Ramos, Cooper; Jacob Jones, Cooper; Jonathon Ramos, Cooper; Jaden Wilson, Honey Grove; Alexis Barrientos, Rivercrest
First Team Defense: Zachary Helms, Cooper; Carson Whitley, Rivercrest; Aaron Moody, Cooper; Landen Houchins, Cooper; Markell Smith, Cooper; Wyatt Allen, Cooper; Jonas Butler, Honey Grove
Second Team Offense: Chase Duffer, Rivercrest; Matthew Langley, Cooper; Mark Grider, Rivercrest; Connor Herring, Rivercrest; Wyatt Allen, Cooper; Jonas Butler, Honey Grove; Aaron Moody, Cooper; Bryson Braley, Honey Grove; Ross Moody, Cooper
Second Team Defense: Jonathon Ramos, Cooper; Noah Altal, Rivercrest; Noah Ramos, Cooper; Ethan Taylor, Rivercrest; Matthew Langley, Cooper; Ryan Thornton, Cooper; Denver Wood, Cooper; Anthony Hernandez, Honey Grove
Honorable Mention Team: Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper; Sean Patel, Cooper; Seth Goodson, Cooper; Zane Thompson, Cooper; Mason Woodard, Honey Grove; Deon Morris, Honey Grove; Cortney Cooper, Honey Grove; Antonio Vega, Honey Grove; Hudson Stroud, Honey Grove; Donnie Barganski, Rivercrest; Kamryn English, Rivercrest; JaQuan Brown, Rivercrest; Labrodrick Rosser, Rivercrest
District 9-2A DII
Defensive Player of the Year: Claude Scales, Detroit
First Team Offense: Amarion Black, Clarksville; Na’Quavus Caesar, Clarksville; Billy Stewart, Clarksville; Cloedus Scales, Detroit
First Team Defense: Octavio Resendiz, Clarksville; Latadrien Rapien, Clarksville; Bradley Parsons, Detroit; Blaine Farmer, Detroit
Second Team Offense: Jayden Reed-Rose, Clarksville; Canyon Brown, Detroit
Second Team Defense: Zhamarion Williams, Clarksville; Jamarion Williams, Clarksville; Lamon Bell, Clarksville; Lance Miller, Clarksville; KeAurian Jackson, Detroit; Jayden Shelby, Detroit
Honorable Mention Team: Ra’Kadrian Minter, Clarksville; Devin Scales, Clarksville; Johnathan Olguin, Clarksville; Kason Henderson, Detroit; John Parsons, Detroit; Nathan Hampton, Detroit
