Sybil Colson, age 68, a retired Paris attorney, died on July 5, 2021, at home.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Funeral services are to be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Central Presbyterian Church, Paris, Texas, with the Rev. David Darrow officiating.
Born Dec. 24, 1952, in Los Angeles, California, Sybil attended the University of Houston where she received both a BA in economics and a law degree. Sybil was a leading lawyer in the areas of Social Security, family and estate law. She was recognized for her efforts in the groundbreaking case of Lewelling v. Lewelling before the Texas Supreme Court regarding parental custody rights. She was held in high regard by fellow lawyers and judges she appeared before and beloved by many clients. Sybil was kind and generous to her family, her friends, clients and fellow Parisians. She was a woman of so many talents, skilled and groundbreaking lawyer, ardent advocate for those less fortunate, antique and art connoisseur, consummate coo, and world traveler (including that other Paris).
Sybil is survived by her partner Phillip Wells of Paris, Texas; and sons, Alfredo Guastella, RN, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Mark Beard, of Paris, Texs. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Colson, an architect in Anacortes, Washington, and his wife, Claire; her sister Joyce Colson, a retired attorney in Boulder, Colorado, and her husband, Rob Quinn; her sister-in laws, Marge Colson and Sharon Colson; and her nephews, Bradley Colson, Casey Colson and John Quinn; and great-nephew Paul. Sybil is survived as well by nephews, David, Jack and Michael Copeland, of Marshall, Texas; Kenna Pharr, her legal assistant, office manager and dear friend also survives her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Colson; mother, Mary Lou (Kelley) Colson, and brothers, Paul and Ralph Colson.
Sybil’s family and friends will miss her insight, integrity, humor, energy, devotion to justice, interest in others and compassion.
Online condolences may be sent to the Colson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
