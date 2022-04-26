Addie “Doretha” Lane, 87, went to be with Jesus on April 21, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at Maxey Baptist Church, 602 County Road 34440, Sumner, TX 75486. All are welcome to join in celebrating her life.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1935 in Fannin County, Texas to Walter Warren and Clara Miller Crutchfield Worthey.
She retired from Walmart in 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hayden Dale Lane; eight infants; brothers, Aubrey Worthey and wife, Bea and David Worthey; sisters, Margie Havins and husband, Jim and Elwanda Blackshear; and a host of other family members.
She is survived by a son, Gary Dale Lane and wife, Michelle; and daughter; Karen Renee Sparks and husband, James; granddaughters, Carmen and Skylar Lane; great-grandson, Liam Blackburn; her dear sister, Louis Thomas; her brother-in-law, Paul David Blackshear; a special cousin, Gary Crutchfield; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may view the entire obituary at Gordon Funeral Home gordonfh.com.
