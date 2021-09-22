Joe Paul Bowen

Joe Paul “Red Kneck and Short Bus” Bowen, age 57, of Mt. Vernon, Texas passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home. Cody Rushing will be officiating and interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cash Cochran, Tracy Arnett, Keith Bagwell, Andy Roach, Kenny Odom, Tim Caffey, Garrett Trumble and Robbie McGonagill.
Joe was born on Nov. 28, 1963 to Gerald Paul and Virginia Eddleman Bowen in Longview, Texas. He married Lori Burns on May 21, 2021 in Franklin County, Texas.
Joe worked for Dekoron Wire & Cable as a quality assurance inspector. He served in the U.S. Army and he was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Bowen; grandparents, Porter Lee and Christine Reese Eddleman; uncle, Robert H. Eddleman.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Burns-Bowen, of Mt. Vernon; step-children, Skyler Burns and Sawyer Burns, of Mt. Vernon; his children, Samantha Capers, Cody Bowen and John H. Bowen; father, Jerry Bowen and wife, Linda, of Springtown, Texas; uncle, John Jordan and wife, Barbara, of Woodlands, Texas; brother, Gerald Bowen and wife, Christy, of Azle, Texas; sister, Judy Bowen of Austin, TX; aunt, Sandra “Sandy” Eddleman, of Longview, Texas; mother-in-law, Sandra Burns; father-in-law, Bobby Burns and wife Shirley; and numerous nieces, nephews, extend families and aunts and uncles.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.