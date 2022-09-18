Linda Ruth Parnell was born on Feb. 21, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, to Sterlin Henry Parnell and Jessie Warren Carriker Parnell. Linda passed away at the age of 78 on Sept. 13, 2022, in Yukon, Oklahoma, to reunite again with her beloved mother, father and brother.
Linda spent most of her younger years living in Paris, Texas. After graduating from high school, she chose to pursue her career in teaching where she would complete her degree after earning a Master’s in education. Linda took her first teaching job in the small town of Seadrift, Texas, where she was known as an English teacher, a home economics educator and cheer coach. She could often be found with a good book in hand or maybe even a Cryptogram puzzle. She held an interest in crafting and traveling (some places big, some places small) throughout her professional career, all while being active in her community. In addition to some of Linda’s interests she also had a profound love of turtles, which she had a rather large collection of, that started after receiving her first turtle from her mother. She dedicated most of her time educating the town of Seadrift where after 50 years she retired.
Throughout Linda’s life, many lessons were learned and taught. Among those, she chose to spread positivity, love and kindness within her community and in the minds of children. After retiring she moved from her small town of Seadrift to Yukon, Oklahoma, where she embarked on a new journey with the company of her nieces.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Sterlin H. Parnell, and mother, Jessie Warren Carriker Parnell; aunt, Ruth Williams, and brother, Jess Sterlin Parnell.
Linda is survived by cousins; a nephew, Greg Parnell; a niece, Lisa Parnell-Pitts; great-nieces, Kaylee Parnell, Jessika Parnell and Dana Parnell; great-great-nephew, Elijah Pitts; great-great-nieces, Evie Addison and Ariella Grimland; and sister-in-law, Sara Rogers.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Linda’s legacy, stories are welcomed, laughs are recommended and love will be spread.
Online condolences may be signed at yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, Oklahoma.
